Bulgarian Firefighters Extinguished Nearly 200 Fires Across the Country for the Last 24h

pixabay.com

Firefighters have extinguished nearly 200 fires across the country for the last 24 hours.

This was announced by the Senior Commissioner Asen Ignatov, Deputy Director of "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" - Ministry of Interior, according to bTV.

And there is no heavy fire that we can not handle, he added.

''In the situation we are in - high temperatures and lack of rainfall, the number of accidents is likely to increase'', he warned.

In over 90% of cases, the main cause of the fires is human interference, Ignatov further said.

It is advisable not to fire, whether in our own property, in the field or in the forest, to be responsible for the consequences

