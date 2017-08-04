Bulgaria Confirms Support for NATO, EUFOR in Bosnia-Herzegovina

At Butmir base, Sarajevo, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has assured the commanders of the NATO headquarters and of the EU Althea military operation that their mission is of key importance for the stability of Europe and as such it can rely on support from Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

Bulgaria has been taking part in EUFOR’s Althea since its start in 2012.

The mandate of EUFOR "Althea" provides for the maintenance of security in the country and the provision of training and preparation in order to build up defense capabilities of the security forces of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

On the first day of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister Zaharieva also met with municipal mayors and officials from NGOs who have been supported by Bulgaria under the so-called Development Aid.

‘’ You can rely on me and Bulgaria. Your mission here is extremely important and a key part of Europe's stability, " Zaharieva said to Austrian Major General Anton Waldner, European Force Commander.

"NATO provides investment and a better life for the citizens of the countries that are members of this alliance, and no one will invest in an insecure state," further said Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva.

So far Bulgaria has released EUR 260,000 for projects of 7 local municipalities related to education and boosting the administrative capacity of local governments.

In 2017, further 13 projects are planned worth EUR 230,000.