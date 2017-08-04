Bulgaria Absorbs EUR 1B From European Funds Till 2022

According to reports about implementation of programs in which Bulgaria is beneficiary of European funding, this country has already absorbed more than EUR 1 billion from the sum total of funds allocated to it by 2022, reported BGNES.

By the end of the programming period this country should receive EUR 9.16 billion under various operational programs.

Experts have commented that a trend of sustainable progress is seen in the process of European fund absorption.

Of the "big" operational programs with the best indicators is OP "Innovation and Competitiveness", which has already paid 18.04% of its budget. Traditionally good payment also generates OP "Human Resources Development" - 16,94%. 11,19% is the absorption of OP "Transport and Transport Infrastructure". OP Regional Development paid 7.94% of its budget. Three programs are far from the average level of absorption of the European funds - these are OP "Science and Education for Smart Growth" with 5.49% of the budget, OP "Good governance" with 4.21% and OP "Environment" Only 3.87% of the funds actually used by the European funds.