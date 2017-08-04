Former Head of Turkey’s Top Religious Body to Become a University Rector

Bulgaria: Former Head of Turkey’s Top Religious Body to Become a University Rector pixabay.com

The former head of Turkey’s top religious body is planning to become a university rector after he resigned from his post on July 30, Hurriyet writes.

Mehmet Görmez, the former chief of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet), is considering to become the rector of the Turkey International Islam, Science and Technology University, of which the law for its foundation was issued in parliament in 2015.
 
Görmez will be the sole person to make decisions regarding the formation of all departments and cadres in the university with the title of founding rector in the university, whose foundation preparations gained speed recently.

Görmez’s resignation became one of the most debated topics recently in Turkey, with many speculations emerging over the incident.
According to information obtained from sources by daily Hürriyet, the most determinative factor in Görmez’s resignation was problems experienced between him and Culture Minister Numan Kurtulmuş. 

Tags: Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, university rector, turkey
