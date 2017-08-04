Code Orange For Dangerous High Temperatures For 6 Districts in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Code Orange For Dangerous High Temperatures For 6 Districts in Bulgaria btv/NIMH

Today will be sunny and hot.

Code orange for potentially dangerous high temperatures is in force for 6 districts in Bulgaria for 4th of August - Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Ruse and Blagoevgrad with temperature warnings from 37 to 39 - 40 degrees.

Code yellow for high temperatures across the rest of the districts in Bulgaria, with temperatures between 34 to 37 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by bTV. 

 

