Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Washington DC Tournament

In a match from the third round of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Washington DC Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov lost 4:6, 2:6 to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

After the loss in Washington Bulgaria is going to take part in the Masters tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati (12-20 August)