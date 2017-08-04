Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Washington DC Tournament
Sports | August 4, 2017, Friday // 09:51| Views: | Comments: 0
epa/bgnes
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Grigor Dimitrov finished in the third round of the tennis tournament in Washington DC and failed to beat Daniel Medvedev (Russia) as the quarterfinals, according to bTV.
In a match from the third round of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Washington DC Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov lost 4:6, 2:6 to Russian Daniil Medvedev.
After the loss in Washington Bulgaria is going to take part in the Masters tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati (12-20 August)
- » The Legend of Athletics Usain Bolt Plans to Retire Undefeated
- » Heavyweight Legend Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing
- » Strong Ludogorets Out of the Champions League After an Incredible Drama
- » Difficult Start for Grigor Dimitrov in Washington
- » The Match of the Season for Ludogorets
- » Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Kyle Edmund in Washington Tomorrow
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)