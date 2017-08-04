Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Washington DC Tournament

Sports | August 4, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Washington DC Tournament epa/bgnes

Grigor Dimitrov finished in the third round of the tennis tournament in Washington DC and failed to beat Daniel Medvedev (Russia) as the quarterfinals, according to bTV.

In a match from the third round of the ATP 500 tennis tournament in Washington DC Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov lost 4:6, 2:6 to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

After the loss in Washington Bulgaria is going to take part in the Masters tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati (12-20 August) 

Grigor Dimitrov, drops out, Washington
