Massive Fire Broke Out at Dubai's 1,105ft Tall Torch Tower

A massive fire has broken out at Dubai's 1,105ft tall Torch Tower, writes The Independent.



The blaze is thought to have started at around 1am local time (10pm BST) before shooting up one side of the 86-storey building.

Footage captured from the scene shows the flames illuminating the night's sky with debris cascading down onto the streets below.



As the tower burned many gathered below to watch the fire engulf it.



The Dubai Civil Defence force tweeted to say they were at the scene and had managed to evacuate everyone from the building safely. No one has been reported hurt.



The building, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the world, was first opened in 2011 but caught fire in February 2015.

In 2016, the Dubai authorities granted permission for extensive repair works to undertaken to fix the cladding on the outside of the tower which was damage during the fire.



It is unknown if this work has been completed.