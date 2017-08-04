3rd Day of Police Protests For Better Working Conditions Continue
bnt
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today is the third day of police protests for better working conditions continue. Today the employees from Burgas will gather to say their demands, reported bTV.
On Wednesday, the protests were resumed by the police in Yambol, and yesterday more than 100 people from the Ministry of Interior in Burgas gathered in front of the police building during lunch break to protest peacefully.
Their demands are for higher salaries and new uniforms.
Dissatisfaction is part of the national protest of policemen, which began on 5 July.
- » Bulgarian Military Aircraft Continues to Assist in Forest Firefighting in Macedonia
- » Sofia Municipality with Revenues of BGN 396 Million in the Last Seven Months
- » Police Officers in Blagoevgrad Protest Against Low Salaries
- » The Cabinet Allocated Another BGN 7.7 million for the Consequences of Disasters
- » Manufacturers Forecast a Rise in Price of Milk, Cheese and Butter
- » Rosen Plevneliev: 'My Role was to Point out the Problem with Macedonia'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)