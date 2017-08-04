3rd Day of Police Protests For Better Working Conditions Continue

Bulgaria: 3rd Day of Police Protests For Better Working Conditions Continue

Today is the third day of police protests for better working conditions continue. Today the employees from Burgas will gather to say their demands, reported bTV. 

On Wednesday, the protests were resumed by the police in Yambol, and yesterday more than 100 people from the Ministry of Interior in Burgas gathered in front of the police building during lunch break to protest peacefully.

Their demands are for higher salaries and new uniforms.

Dissatisfaction is part of the national protest of policemen, which began on 5 July.

