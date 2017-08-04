First Partial Joint Replacement Performed in Bulgaria and in Eastern Europe

А surgery for partial joint replacement was performed for the first time in Bulgaria and in Eastern Europe. The innovative technology helps for full recovery of joint problems, reported BNT. 

The team of Prof. Plamen Kinov from Tsaritsa Yoanna University Hospital (ISUL) in Sofia performed the surgery. Only the injured part of the joints is replaced, not the whole joint. This helps to keep more healthy tissues and bones, and the recovery is faster.

Patients can exercise, run, play football, and climb mountains, ie. have an absolutely normal functioning after the surgery, Prof. Kinov explained.

The first patient in Eastern Europe is the former football player of Karnobat Municipal Football Club Teodor Todorov. His spent his whole life on the pitch until he got a serious joint problem a year ago.

The surgery for the partial prosthesis of joints is covered by the National Health Insurance Fund.

After the successful operation on 3rd of August, the team of Tsaritsa Yoanna University Hospital expects their next patients.

