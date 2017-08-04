Asylum Seekers Being Blocked Out of Job Market and Health System in Greece

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 4, 2017, Friday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Asylum Seekers Being Blocked Out of Job Market and Health System in Greece epa/bgnes

Thousands of asylum seekers trapped in Greece by slow bureaucracy are facing problems in being issued a social security number and tax identification code that would allow them to look for work and have access to public healthcare as they wait for the applications to be processed, writes Ekathimerini. 

The issue was brought to the forefront in a written complaint on Thursday signed by 25 nongovernmental organizations and addressed to the ministries of Migration, Interior, Health, Administrative Reform, Labor, Economy and Finance.

The NGOs also claim to have received complaints from asylum seekers who were denied these documents outright or asked to produce impossible documents that could only be provided by state services in their war-torn home countries.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Migration, interior, health, administrative reform, labor, Economy and Finance., NGO, greece, asylum seekers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria