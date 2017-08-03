Tanzanian Citizen Convicted For Attempted Fraud in Burgas

Burgas Regional Court sentenced a Tanzanian citizen to 15 months in prison for attempted fraud in a local shop. The African must be punished under an initial strict regime.

The decision entered into force after an agreement between the man and the District Court. Sixty-one-year-old Winifridge Capping, a Maldives citizen of Tanzania, has admitted his guilt.

On January 29, 2015 in Burgas, at a local shop, he launched a counterfeit 200-euro note, which he knew was a fake.

