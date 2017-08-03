Today, Bulgarian military aircraft continues to assist in forest firefighting in Macedonia, press office of the Ministry of Defence has announced, quoted by BGNES.

It is expected that the Bulgarian crews will make flights for 6 hours in two shifts to flood the forest covered by the fire



The crews of Mi-17 helicopter from the Krumovo air base will be flying in two 6-hour rotating shifts to drop water over the fire.



Yesterday, the Bulgarian servicemen made more than 20 flights and for 3 hours were assisting with containing the fire.

Novinite.com recalls that on Tuesday two crews from the Krumovo air base took off with a Mi-17 helicopter from the Plovdiv airport to Skopje, Macedonia, to help extinguish fires in Makedonski Brod municipality.

At the airport of Skopje, the servicemen met with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov.