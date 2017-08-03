Australia Charges Two Men in Sydney Over Plot to Blow up Plane

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences in Sydney for their alleged plot to blow up a passenger plane, according to the Independent.

A 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have been charged with two counts of acts in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act, the Australian Federal Police said.

Both men are scheduled to appear at a court in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta on Friday morning.

They both face life imprisonment.

The plot spurred Australia's intelligence agency to raise the aviation threat level to "probable," prompting tighter airport security measures, before the risk was downgraded to "possible".

A 50-year-old man was released from custody without charge, while one man is being held without charge under special terror-related powers.

The charges come as it emerged the plot was narrowly thwarted at Sydney Airport, after the suitcase containing the improvised device was found to be too heavy to be checked in.

Australian media report the device was a meat mincer designed to explode or disperse deadly gas on an Etihad flight from Sydney to the Persian Gulf.

