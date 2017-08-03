One Gold and Three Bronze Medals for Bulgarian Team in a Prestigious Competition for Informatics in Tehran

Bulgaria: One Gold and Three Bronze Medals for Bulgarian Team in a Prestigious Competition for Informatics in Tehran pixabay.com

One gold medal and three bronze medals won the Olympic team in Bulgaria in a prestigious competition in Tehran. Young talents ranked fifth among 83 countries, reported BGNES.

With the success of this Olympics, our team joined 'Club 100' - Bulgaria became one of the five countries in the world with more than 100 medals in computer science competitions. These are 25 gold, 41 silver and 34 bronze.

At present, Bulgaria is on the sixth place in the world in winning medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics.

