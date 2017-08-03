Skype Crashed in Europe

Skype, the distributed by Microsoft application for video calling and business communications, has collapsed today across Europe. Reports of problems with the program come from Sofia and Bucharest, London and Paris. Reports Vesti.

The interruptions and delays of communications began around 10 am, Bulgarian time. Reports of service problems also come from Japan and the east coast of the United States.

The independent DownDetector website, which monitors technical issues on social networks, such as disruptions to online services, reported that many users could not access Skype, others did not receive the messages or received them with a serious delay.

According to the available data, 59% of the problems are related logging in the personal accounts, and about 29% by sending and receiving messages through the application.

The previous collapse of Skype occurred on June 20th, then the data transmission problem lasted for more than 12 hours.

So far, Microsoft has not officially commented on the application issues.