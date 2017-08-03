Two Bulgarians Were Detained For Illegal Camping in Greece

Two Bulgarians were detained for illegal camping in Greece, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced, quoted by bTV. 

A group of illegally camping people, including the two Bulgarians, was detained by the police in Sithonia in the morning of August 1. The same day they were released, while an investigation is currently underway.

The ministry of foreign affairs reported bTV that Bulgarians were later released.

The Greek authorities have tightened control over free camping and are already imposing serious fines on anyone who is caught resting in a place not intended for the purpose.

Checks will continue throughout the season.

The ministry said that the court may impose a fine.

