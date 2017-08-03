Sofia Municipality with Revenues of BGN 396 Million in the Last Seven Months

Deputy Mayor of Finance of Sofia Municipality, Doncho Barbalov, presented the results of budget implementation (revenues) for the first 7 months of this year, reported novini.bg.

The tendency to increase the collection of taxes in the Sofia Municipality continues, he said. So far, over BGN 396 million have been received in the municipality, accounting for 63% of the planned revenue per year. Barbalov said the amount received was also BGN 7 million more than the previous year. "This trend is preserved thanks to the strict control and good work between Sofia Municipality and the Revenue Agencies," said Deputy Minister of Economy and Energy.

Doncho Barbalov also announced that the Sofia Municipality will have a new electronic system within days, all state agencies will be able to check whether the companies participating in public procurement have unpaid taxes. Under the Public Procurement Act, any company wishing to participate in such a procedure must provide a certificate from the municipality that it has no tax liability.