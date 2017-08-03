NIMH: Sea Swell to Increase Around August 11

Bulgaria: NIMH: Sea Swell to Increase Around August 11

There will be a temporary increase in sea swell around August 11, Iskren Kuyumdzhiev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced, quoted by Focus News. 

The swell will again normalise on August 12.

The average monthly temperature of seawater is 22 to 24 degrees, but it could reach 27-28 degrees in some days, he said.

Rescuers recommend those who can not swim not to enter the water. Everyone else to be extremely careful.

 

Tags: sea swell, sea, rescuers
