Turkish Police Bust 2 Bulgarian Women with 44 kg of Heroine

Two Bulgarian women aged 36 and 22 have been busted by the Turkish police at the Bulgarian-Turkish with a load of 44 kg of heroine hidden in a secret compartment on their vehicle, Turkey's private broadcaster CNN Turk has said, quoted by Standart News.



The Bulgarians with initials V.D. And D.N.I., aged 22 and 36 have been charged with drug trafficking before.

A joint Bulgarian-Turkish police operation is under way. The two women had involved in a drug-trafficking scheme to smuggle heroine from Turkey into Bulgaria.

In their testimonies to the investigation authorities, the Bulgarians admitted that they were carrying drugs because they needed money. For the service they had agreed to receive EUR 1000.

The police have detained a total of 16 individuals at the two addresses in Turkey, where the two Bulgarian nationals were registered. They have also seized nine kilos of skunk, a handgun and ammos.