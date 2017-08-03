Eminem will Produce a Hip-hop Comedy Movie

Rapper Eminem returns to the cinema as a producer of a new hip-hop comedy, the New Musical Express magazine reported.

The film "Bodied" tells the story of a university student who writes controversial scientific work on rap battles.

Filming is already completed and the production is included in the official selection of this year's International Toronto Film Festival. The premiere of the film will be in September. The production looks at racial relationships and moral panic around the place of hip-hop in society, and in particular, the duels with rhymes on stage between rappers.