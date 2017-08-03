Police Officers in Blagoevgrad Protest Against Low Salaries

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 13:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Police Officers in Blagoevgrad Protest Against Low Salaries btv

Blagoevgrad police officers protest demanding a decent pay, bTV reported.

More than 100 people gathered in front of the police building during lunch break to protest peacefully.

Our main demands are three - raising salaries by 15-20% retrospectively - 1 July this year, partially amending the law on the Ministry of Interior this year and passing an entirely new law in March 2018, said Iliya Velev, a representative Of the police union in the city.

