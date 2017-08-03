Bjork will Release a New Album "Very Soon"

The Icelandic musical phenomenon in music Bjork has said she will be ready "very soon" with her new album. The 51-year-old singer and songwriter reported the news today in her Instagram and Facebook accounts, where she published a photo of a handwritten note.

"I'm excited to share with you that my new album will come out very soon, Heat, Bjork," she wrote. The fans of the Icelandic innovator have been hoping that the release of the new album will be accompanied by a "gift" to the fans, as in 2015 when Bjork completed the Vulnikura autumn record. She then invited the first 100 people to order her pre-album at her private concert in London.