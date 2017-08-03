The Japanese Prime Minister Replaced 14 Ministers in his Cabinet

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved the new cabinet in which 14 ministers out of 19 were replaced. The ministers that keep their posts are the closest associates of the head of state. They are Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, Secretary General of the Cabinet Yoshihide Sugga and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Seko. Reports BGNES.

Minister of Foreign Affairs becomes Taro Kono, considered to be a supporter of the revision of the status of the US Armed Forces in Japan. Kono has graduated from Georgetown University and is a progenitor politician. His father, Joe Kono, was the Secretary General of the government in the 1990s, twice a Foreign Minister and a Deputy Prime Minister.

The problematic post of the Minister of Defense was given to Mr Joneson Onondere, who was already head of the agency in 2012-2014. He is known as an advocate for boosting Japan's defense potential. Under his leadership, a group of lawmakers drafted a package of proposals to acquire an Aegis Ashore missile defense system and to supply wing missile defense forces, former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada was forced to resign on July 28 after series of scandals. One of the main posts in the cabinet - the Minister for Administrative Affairs - was the former chairman of the Chief Council of the Liberal Democratic Party, Seiko Noda, considered a politician remote from Abe. However, she will participate in the meetings of the National Security Council.