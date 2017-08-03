Bulgaria is Opening Another Consulate in Ukraine

The government has adopted a decision to open an honorary consulate of Bulgaria in Ukraine with its headquarters in the town of Kropivnitsky and a consular district covering the territory of the Kirovohrad region. Dmitry Vasilyevich Jorgacov will be appointed as honorary consul, the press service of the cabinet announced.
 
The opening of the Honorary Consulate will help strengthen the ties between Bulgaria and the representatives of the Bulgarian community in this part of Ukraine and will contribute to the activation of the Bulgarian-Ukrainian trade, economic, tourist, cultural and scientific-educational relations, the press release said.
 
At present Bulgaria has one honorary consulate in Ukraine - in Lviv in the western part of the country.
 
The opening ceremony is honorary consulate of Bulgaria in Zaporozhye, for which there is already a decision of the Council of Ministers.

