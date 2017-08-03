A Minivan Turned Sideways on the Struma Highway and Poured a Ton of Fish on the Road

The van, with a Romanian registration carrying nearly one ton of carp, crashed on the night of Thursday at the entrance of the Struma tunnel at Kocherinovo station. There are no injured in the accident, but traffic on the motorway is difficult, reported BGNews.

At the impact, the carp transported was poured from the cargo van on the road. According to the driver, the cause of the accident is a ruptured tire. The road accident happened in the strip in the direction to Dupnitsa and Sofia. Shortly before entering the tunnel tube at km 83, the driver loses control of the van, after a sharp maneuver to the right, he rolled over. 

