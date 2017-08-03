Trump Wants to Fire the Commander of Troops in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump, disappointed with the current situation in Afghanistan, has proposed to dismiss the US Army Commander in the region, Gen. John Nicholson, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

At a meeting on July 19th in the White House Situation Room, Trump asked the senior national security staff more information about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States has been battling the Taliban for 16 years without ending the war. The atmosphere of the meeting was hot as the president said Defense Minister James Matisse and President of the Council of Army Chiefs General Joseph Dunford had to consider dismissing Nicholson because the United States did not end the war.

