The Cabinet Allocated Another BGN 7.7 million for the Consequences of Disasters

The Cabinet has approved additional expenditures out of a total of more than BGN 7.7 million for the implementation of prevention, mitigation and disaster relief activities. This was reported by the government's press service.



Funds are allocated to the Ministry of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications, the Varna District and the municipalities: Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Pernik and Sofia.



They will pay unforeseen expenses for rescue and urgent emergency work in dealing with disaster situations and crisis situations, urgent reconstruction of infrastructure sites and assistance for disaster victims.



Target costs are proposed by the Interdepartmental Commission for Reconstruction and Assistance to the Council of Ministers and will be secured at the expense of the contingency and urgent costs reserve under the State Budget Act of Bulgaria for 2017