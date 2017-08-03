Explosion in a School in Minneapolis

Explosion crashed private school in Minneapolis, AP reported. At least three people are in critical condition and another four are in severely injured, CNN reported.

Rescue teams continue to search for two adults among the ruins. At the moment, they are considered to be dead.

All pupils and teachers from the private school are in a safe place. This is clear from a social media message from the school's management. 825 students are attending the school.

Authorities have specified that workers were repairing the heating system when the explosion occurred.

The first version for the cause of the accident is that they have disregarded security measures.

