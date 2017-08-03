The Legend of Athletics Usain Bolt Plans to Retire Undefeated

Legend of track and field athletics Usain Bolt admitted to the BBC that his decision to put an end to his career was caused by the accumulated physical problems over the years and not purely psychological. The eight-time Olympic sprint champion announced he plans to step out of the track unbeaten. His latest moments in athletics will be on the upcoming World Championship in London, which begins tomorrow (August 4), writes Sporta.bg.

"What made me say enough - the brain or the body? Definitely it is the body. For many years traumas have become more and more. On top of that, I get older, my body gets older. So it's time to say, "Finish," said the Jamaican.

To the provocations who will replace him as the next major athlete in the throne, he announced that Wayde van Niekerk could do it fully. "Wayde van Niekerk proves he is an international star. He broke the world record at 400 meters, showed the best score at 300 meters, and now does the same at 200 meters. He can replace me on the throne. I talked to him. I advised him to be more open as a man because he is now quite closed, "revealed the fastest man on the planet.