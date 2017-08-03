Jean-Claude Juncker Against the Rapid Entry of the Western Balkans into the EU

Politics | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Jean-Claude Juncker Against the Rapid Entry of the Western Balkans into the EU Archive

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with the European edition "Politico" that he does not support the rapid accession of the Western Balkan countries to the EU, but if they are deprived of a "European perspective" it will lead to tragic events similar to those that occurred as a result of the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

The EU has already granted candidate status for Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. In February 2016, Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted a formal application for membership. "The rigidity of EU membership is a prerequisite for the Balkans not to be back in a state of war," says Juncker for Politico.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Juncker, Western Balkans, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria