Jean-Claude Juncker Against the Rapid Entry of the Western Balkans into the EU

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with the European edition "Politico" that he does not support the rapid accession of the Western Balkan countries to the EU, but if they are deprived of a "European perspective" it will lead to tragic events similar to those that occurred as a result of the break-up of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

The EU has already granted candidate status for Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. In February 2016, Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted a formal application for membership. "The rigidity of EU membership is a prerequisite for the Balkans not to be back in a state of war," says Juncker for Politico.