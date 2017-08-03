Heavyweight Legend Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing
Wladimir Klitschko has decided to retire from boxing, killing any hopes of a potential rematch with heavyweight king Anthony Joshua, according to Daily Mail.
The Ukrainian was defeated by Joshua in a heavyweight blockbuster back in April and the Brit was eyeing another colossal bout in Las Vegas on November 11.
But the 41-year-old released a video to confirm that he has decided to call time on his 21-year career.
