Heavyweight Legend Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko has decided to retire from boxing, killing any hopes of a potential rematch with heavyweight king Anthony Joshua, according to Daily Mail.

The Ukrainian was defeated by Joshua in a heavyweight blockbuster back in April and the Brit was eyeing another colossal bout in Las Vegas on November 11.

But the 41-year-old released a video to confirm that he has decided to call time on his 21-year career.