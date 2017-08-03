Manufacturers Forecast a Rise in Price of Milk, Cheese and Butter

The price of dairy products in Bulgaria is rising and this trend will continue in the coming months. This was announced on radio "Darik" by the chairman of the Association of Dairy Processors in Bulgaria Dimitar Zorov.

The reason for the higher prices of yogurt, cheese, yellow cheese and butter is in the increased purchase price of fresh milk. Businesses also report higher wage and electricity costs. Still, no drastic rise in prices is expected.
"The price of dairy products is increasing, and not only cow's butter, but also other dairy products." More drastic increases in dairy prices have begun in Europe and this is due to one major factor - there is currently about 40% rise in raw milk, last year, even in the European Union, it was about 23 to 25 cents a kilogram of milk and here about 55 cents. In Europe the price of milk is between 37 and 41 cents, and in Bulgaria is between 72 and 80 cents. We are talking about milk that meets all hygienic indicators according to European standards, "said Zorov.
According to the director of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, Vladimir Ivanov, the butter is more expensive because of the higher consumption of chocolate. He pointed out that rising butter prices is a global trend. In his words, if Bulgaria increases the production of the raw material, the price will not increase dramatically.

