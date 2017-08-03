Remarkable Success for Bulgarian National Biology Team in UK

Society » EDUCATION | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 11:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Remarkable Success for Bulgarian National Biology Team in UK pixabay.com

''Bulgarian national biology team has achieved the impossible.'' Thus, the Youth Leader Albena Yordanova determined their success at the 28th International Olympiad in Coventry, United Kingdom, reported bTV.

The four participants - Gabriela Hristova, Maria Karabeva, Vanya Milanova and Dimitar Karazapryanov won a gold, silver and bronze medal in competition with more than 240 participants from 68 countries.

''This year the team did perform quite well'', commented gold-winner Dimitar.

The winning is a remarkable success, which I hope will inspire young people in the country, Yordanova commented.

She pointed out that in the Bulgarian schools there are no laboratory classes in biology, chemistry, physics and the only chance students can touch real experiments is in the biology faculty.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bulgarian team, United Kingdom, biology
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria