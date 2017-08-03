Remarkable Success for Bulgarian National Biology Team in UK

''Bulgarian national biology team has achieved the impossible.'' Thus, the Youth Leader Albena Yordanova determined their success at the 28th International Olympiad in Coventry, United Kingdom, reported bTV.

The four participants - Gabriela Hristova, Maria Karabeva, Vanya Milanova and Dimitar Karazapryanov won a gold, silver and bronze medal in competition with more than 240 participants from 68 countries.

''This year the team did perform quite well'', commented gold-winner Dimitar.

The winning is a remarkable success, which I hope will inspire young people in the country, Yordanova commented.

She pointed out that in the Bulgarian schools there are no laboratory classes in biology, chemistry, physics and the only chance students can touch real experiments is in the biology faculty.