An Airplane Killed 2 People on a Beach in Portugal

Two people died after a small plane landed on a beach near the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the news agencies reported.

The victims are an 8-year-old child and a 50-year-old man The plane unexpectedly headed for landing on the crowded Caparica beach, not far from Lisbon. The child who died was with his parents who have not been injured. The machine went through the legs of the older man who was lying on his towel. Many people on the beach escaped into the water after the plane flew very low over the beach. The cause of the incident is to be clarified. Police arrested the two people on the plane.