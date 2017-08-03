Rosen Plevneliev: 'My Role was to Point out the Problem with Macedonia'

''I am proud of being the Bulgarian politician who in 2012 had to change Bulgaria's approach to Macedonia from the romantic to a new, pragmatic phase in the relations, Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgarian in 2012-2017, told BTV’s morning show ''Good Morning, Bulgaria'.

"To solve a problem, it should be pointed out. And that was my role," Plevneliev said.

In 2012, according to his words, he told the EU Enlargement Commissioner that the European Commission's progress report on Macedonia is not true.

He recalled the difficulties for Bulgaria to explain its partners in the European Union why it sees problems and disagrees with others’ stance on Macedonia. Then the country set a condition to support Macedonia only if a friendship treaty is signed.

''It's very nice that we signed a good neighborly treaty, but it's important to be fulfilled'', said the President.

Plevneliev expects many risks during the implementation of the recently signed treaty. Bulgaria has to make firm everyday efforts to clear the controversies of the past.

 

