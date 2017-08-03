Washington Changes the Green Card Rules

There is going to be new US immigration plan to modify Green Card rules, President Donald Trump said, quoted by the media.

It envisages reducing legal immigrants to 50,000 per year, stricter rules for obtaining temporary work visas and restrictions on family-oriented visas.

The new rules are proposed by the Republicans and are supported by the president. The draft law is due to be discussed in the two chambers of Congress.

"This law will reduce poverty, raise wages and save billions of dollars for taxpayers, and will do this by changing the way the US issues Green Cards to citizens from other countries. The law will reduce chain migration and replace the current scheme.This new application process will benefit candidates who speak English, have financial resources to support themselves and show skills that will benefit our economy, "said Trump, quoted by the American media.