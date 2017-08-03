British Airways Canceled over 670 Flights due to a Crash in their System

More than 670 flights of the British airline British Airways have been canceled because of a crash in the system, the news agencies reported.

Malfunction forced manual check-in for passengers, which led to long queues at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. According to passengers' stories, the situation in London was "a complete chaos."
This is the seventh case of a crash in the airline's system within a year, the previous one being two months ago.

