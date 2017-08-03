British Airways Canceled over 670 Flights due to a Crash in their System
Malfunction forced manual check-in for passengers, which led to long queues at Heathrow and Gatwick airports. According to passengers' stories, the situation in London was "a complete chaos."
More than 670 flights of the British airline British Airways have been canceled because of a crash in the system, the news agencies reported.
This is the seventh case of a crash in the airline's system within a year, the previous one being two months ago.
