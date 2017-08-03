Directorate General for Safety and Protection of the Population: Risk of Fires in the Next 24h Remains High

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 10:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Directorate General for Safety and Protection of the Population: Risk of Fires in the Next 24h Remains High pixabay.com

The fire near the village of Izvorishte in Burgas is limited, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reports. Ten fire teams, volunteers, equipment from Burgas Municipality, as well as agricultural machinery continue the fire-fighting activities.

According to the last information the fire has developed over an area of over one kilometer and has affected 700 decares of forest plantations. There are currently no data for dead or injured people.

Destroyed by the fires are several massive buildings and dozens of wagons and barracks, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The Directorate-General for Safety and Protection of the Population warns that the risk of fires in the next 24 hours remains high.

For the last 24 hours in the country, 153 fires have been limited, 85% of which caused by dry grasses, shrubs and stubble

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: risk of fires, Directorate-General for Safety and Protection of the Population, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria