Directorate General for Safety and Protection of the Population: Risk of Fires in the Next 24h Remains High

The fire near the village of Izvorishte in Burgas is limited, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reports. Ten fire teams, volunteers, equipment from Burgas Municipality, as well as agricultural machinery continue the fire-fighting activities.

According to the last information the fire has developed over an area of over one kilometer and has affected 700 decares of forest plantations. There are currently no data for dead or injured people.

Destroyed by the fires are several massive buildings and dozens of wagons and barracks, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The Directorate-General for Safety and Protection of the Population warns that the risk of fires in the next 24 hours remains high.

For the last 24 hours in the country, 153 fires have been limited, 85% of which caused by dry grasses, shrubs and stubble