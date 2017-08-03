Strong Ludogorets Out of the Champions League After an Incredible Drama

Ludogorets is out of the Champions League! This happened after an unbelievable drama in the third round of the tournament against Apoel (Beer Sheva), which the eagles won 3-1, but having lost 0-2 a week ago in Israel they left the race due to the goal they received in Razgrad.

The Razgrad players crushed their opponents by the 60th minute when they led 3: 0 after two hits of Wanderson and one of Marcelinho. Then came another Jonathan Cafu mistake, who generally played better than previous matches, but once again made one of his traditional mistakes, losing the ball in the middle of the pitch in a simple way, allowing the Israelis to make a counterattack. Kadir made a shot, Plastun jumped to block the shot, but after a ridiculous ricochet at the defender's leg made the ball go over the goalkeeper Broun to the net of the Bulgarian champion. In this situation, the Argentinean keeper did not intervene in the most convincing way to prevent the attack.

By the end of the game, Marcellino also received, and Apoel's footballer hit the left beam and eventually, with great luck, the Israeli champion eliminated the Bulgarian champion.