August 3, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Red Code For Risk of Fires in the Country & Yellow Code For High Temperatures

The weather will be mostly sunny and hot today, with maximum temperatures of 33°-38°, in Sofia around 33°.

There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from North-Northeast.

Synoptics warns that in some Western and most Southeast regions the risk of fires is already code red,a ccording to bTV. 

In addition, a yellow code for high temperatures is also in effect today for almost the entire country - 26 districts.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There are favourable conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

The weather is clear, quiet and sunny with light wind on the mountain ridges. Morning temperatures stand at 10 to 17 degrees.
No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.

The MRS rescued a family which got lost near the Seven Rila Lakes. The signal was received in the night of August 1.

weather, code yellow, code red, fire
