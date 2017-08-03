The Italian Parliament has Authorized a Naval Mission in Libyan Waters

The Italian Parliament has given permission to launch a naval mission in Libya's territorial waters to provide technical support to the Libyan coastguard in the fight against human traffickers, reports Mediapool. 

The intervention of Italian naval vessels in Libyan territorial waters can help reduce the flow of migrants from the Libyan coast. Italy will send a logistic and patrol vessel, Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti said before the parliamentary committees of the two Chambers. In the event of an attack, the Italian military mission members will be able to respond using limited force. Italy has no intention of imposing a maritime blockade that would be hostile, Pinotti stressed, and reminded that the Libyan coastguard asked for help and support.

The scope of the mission will be determined along with the Libyan authorities, she said. "Libya's demand for naval support has been made in an environment of absolute mutual trust," which has long been rooted, and by virtue of which Italy has always respected Libyan sovereignty, according to Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.

