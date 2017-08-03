The Use of Renewable Energy in Bulgaria Grew by Almost 10%

Bulgaria: The Use of Renewable Energy in Bulgaria Grew by Almost 10% Source: Pixabay

The consumption of energy from renewable sources has increased by nearly ten percent in Bulgaria during the first seven months of 2017, according to data from the Electricity System Operator, announced on Wednesday, reports Mediapool. 

During the reported period, 748 138 megawatt hours of renewable energy sources entered the electricity grid, which is 9.91% more compared to the same period of the previous year. The most significant is the increase in the use of wind power - 6.61 per cent. In the case of photovoltaics the increase is with 0.82%. The balance in the use of biomass also remains positive - 66%. Growth of 3.37% also reflected in the participation of renewable energy sources in the distribution network. The use of biomass energy has grown by 10.27%, while that of wind generators has grown by 8.25%. At the same time, the use of electricity from solar power plants decreased by 0.42%. For the first seven months of 2017 there was a decrease of 29.46% in the hydroelectric power used, according to the published data

