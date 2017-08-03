Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

After visiting Serbia, Albania, Macedonia and Romania, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is continuing her Balkan tour with a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The principal objective of Minister Zaharieva’s visit is to present the priorities in the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Today, the Bulgarian foreign minister is to visit Camp Butmir where she will meet with the commander of EUFOR ALTHEA and with the Bulgarian military contingent which is part of the mission.

Tomorrow, Bulgaria’s diplomat No. 1 will hold talks with her opposite number Igor Crnadak and with Bosnia’s Defense Minister Marina Pendes.