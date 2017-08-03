Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva to Visit Bosnia and Herzegovina epa/bgnes

After visiting Serbia, Albania, Macedonia and Romania, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is continuing her Balkan tour with a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The principal objective of Minister Zaharieva’s visit is to present the priorities in the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Today, the Bulgarian foreign minister is to visit Camp Butmir where she will meet with the commander of EUFOR ALTHEA  and with the Bulgarian military contingent which is part of the mission.

Tomorrow, Bulgaria’s diplomat No. 1 will hold talks with her opposite number Igor Crnadak and with Bosnia’s Defense Minister Marina Pendes. 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Serbia, Bakan tour
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria