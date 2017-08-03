The Extinguishing of the Fire Near Plovdiv Continues, the Fire in Burgas is Contained

The extinguishment of the fire that broke out yesterday morning in the feeding depots to the dairy farm near the village of Popovitsa and covered about 5 decares. 4 firefighters were on duty all night, the BNR announced on Thursday.

The fire was localized on Wednesday at noon, but the final shutdown of the flames, which covered over 200 tons of roughage - lucerne and hay bales, takes longer, said the Plovdiv fire brigade.

The fire that covered the villa zone near the village of Izvorishte in Burgas was stopped. The road Burgas - Vetren is open to cars. Urban transport is on schedule, the municipality said.