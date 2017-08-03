Difficult Start for Grigor Dimitrov in Washington
Sports | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Grigor Dimitrov started with the victory of the hard court tournament in Washington. The Bulgarian tennis player, placed under number 4 in the main scheme, have won against the British Kyle Edmond with 7: 5, 4: 6, 6: 3.
This was Grigor's first match against his opponent, and he met a lot of difficulties before he secured his success.
In the third round, Grigor will face Russian Daniel Medvedev, who has scored over 14 in Steve Johnson (USA) with 3: 6, 6: 4, 7: 6 (1)
- » The Legend of Athletics Usain Bolt Plans to Retire Undefeated
- » Heavyweight Legend Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing
- » Strong Ludogorets Out of the Champions League After an Incredible Drama
- » The Match of the Season for Ludogorets
- » Grigor Dimitrov to Play Against Kyle Edmund in Washington Tomorrow
- » Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov is Already in the US for the New Season
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)