Sports | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Difficult Start for Grigor Dimitrov in Washington pixabay.com

Grigor Dimitrov started with the victory of the hard court tournament in Washington. The Bulgarian tennis player, placed under number 4 in the main scheme, have won against the British Kyle Edmond with 7: 5, 4: 6, 6: 3.

This was Grigor's first match against his opponent, and he met a lot of difficulties before he secured his success.

In the third round, Grigor will face Russian Daniel Medvedev, who has scored over 14 in Steve Johnson (USA) with 3: 6, 6: 4, 7: 6 (1)

Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, Washington, tennis
