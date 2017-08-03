Difficult Start for Grigor Dimitrov in Washington

Grigor Dimitrov started with the victory of the hard court tournament in Washington. The Bulgarian tennis player, placed under number 4 in the main scheme, have won against the British Kyle Edmond with 7: 5, 4: 6, 6: 3.

This was Grigor's first match against his opponent, and he met a lot of difficulties before he secured his success.

In the third round, Grigor will face Russian Daniel Medvedev, who has scored over 14 in Steve Johnson (USA) with 3: 6, 6: 4, 7: 6 (1)