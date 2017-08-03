Bulgarian Foreign Minister For the Treaty with Macedonia: 'This is Really a Big Moment'

''The Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia was needed because there was tension for years. The initiative to sign an agreement came from Bulgaria due to the often hostile actions of both the former Macedonian government and scientists.''

This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in the morning TV show ' Good Morning, Bulgaria' on bTV.

This treaty is necessary, at least, to build trust between the two governments and politicians. Of course, trust between people is extremely important, as well, she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that with Macedonian colleagues they spoke without translators. "Of course, we get along well, it is clear that there is no need of translators. It is no coincidence that dialogue is so easy - we are so close. We speak the same language, we speak in Bulgarian."