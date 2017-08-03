Bulgarian Foreign Minister For the Treaty with Macedonia: 'This is Really a Big Moment'

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 3, 2017, Thursday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister For the Treaty with Macedonia: 'This is Really a Big Moment' epa/bgnes

''The Friendship, Cooperation and Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia was needed because there was tension for years. The initiative to sign an agreement came from Bulgaria due to the often hostile actions of both the former Macedonian government and scientists.''

This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva in the morning TV show ' Good Morning, Bulgaria' on bTV. 

This treaty is necessary, at least, to build trust between the two governments and politicians. Of course, trust between people is extremely important, as well, she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that with Macedonian colleagues they spoke without translators. "Of course, we get along well, it is clear that there is no need of translators. It is no coincidence that dialogue is so easy - we are so close. We speak the same  language, we speak in Bulgarian."

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Makedonia, treaty, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria