Bulgarian Suspect in Bill Gates Hacking Arrested in Zamboanga City

A Bulgarian man suspected of hacking the bank account of Microsoft founder Bill Gates in 2011 was arrested at the Zamboanga City port area on Wednesday afternoon after he failed to present travel documents, ABS-CBN reported.



The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Zamboanga identified the suspect as Konstantin Simeonov Kavrakov, 33.



Kavrakov was about to board a passenger vessel bound for Tawi-Tawi, when he was held by port police and coast guard personnel for questioning.



The PCG said it is validating information that Kavrakov is the same person arrested in 2011 for hacking the bank account of Microsoft founder Bill Gates.



Kavrakov is allegedly the leader of an international syndicate responsible for cloning debit and credit cards.



Kavrakov did not have his passport and travel documents. However, authorities found a Philippine driver's license in his possession with his name and picture.



Based on the license card, Kavrakov had been living in Eastwood Libis, Quezon City