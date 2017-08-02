Bulgarian President: 'We Have Opened a New European Page'

President Rumen Radev praised the friendship and cooperation treaty signed by Bulgaria and Macedonia yesterday.

''A new European page has been opened today in the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Macedonia'', President said.



Radev reminded, quoted by his press office, that the signing of the treaty was made possible thanks to the long-standing efforts of diplomats and statesmen.



He called for a quick ratification by both Parliaments, the fulfillment of the treaty’s provisions and the implementation of agreed projects.

Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi also announced a rapid ratification of the treaty by both national assemblies.

The upcoming period requires a lot of work, hard decisions and decisions that will benefits all citizens" said Xhaferi.

"All who live in Macedonia are sharing another common dream and this is full integration into the EU and NATO (...) Unfortunately, the dispute with Greece is an obstacle to the realization of the strategic choice," he said.