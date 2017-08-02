Bulgaria to Prepare Special Emission of Coins to be Used as Gifts During the EU Presidency

In collaboration with the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), we are preparing the special emission of two types of coins to be used as gifts during the presidency, the Minister of Bulgaria’s EU Council Presidency 2018, Lilyana Pavlova, told a press conference.



The emission will include a silver coin with gold for the highest-ranking guests and a special BGN 2 coin that will also be presented in a special way to the guests, Dnevnik reported.

''Each Presidency also has the commitment to leave something to remember to its guests. We have decided that our gift should have a long-term value and be remembered in the years of something worthwhile'', said Pavlova.

She added that the repair of the National Palace of Culture will be completed before the start of the Bulgarian presidency.

In addition, a postage stamp will be issued for the presidency, while other gifts will include notebooks, folders, pens, specially branded ties for men and scarves for ladies.



