'Monumental' 16th Century City Walls Unearthed by Antwerp Tram Works in Belgium

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | August 2, 2017, Wednesday // 15:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 'Monumental' 16th Century City Walls Unearthed by Antwerp Tram Works in Belgium Photo by Bulphoto

Archaeologists in Antwerp have spent the last two weeks excavating parts of a six-metre-high (20-foot) fortified wall that was built around the Belgian city 500 years ago, reported Reuters.

The ruins were exposed during preparations for a massive infrastructure project on a major boulevard, including tunnels and a new tram line.

That medieval gate was not only a way in and out of the city in its day, but also channeled freshwater to breweries inside the city where beer makers had complained of sour water damaging their product.

Parts of the bridge and city wall will be integrated into the design of the tram way, visible to passengers and pedestrians as part of a new plaza, the Operaplein. But much of the site will be buried in a way designed to keep it intact before a new road is built above.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belgium, tram, archaelogy, bridge
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria